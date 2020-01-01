 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. MAC

MAC

by GENESIS PHARMS

Write a review
GENESIS PHARMS Cannabis Flower MAC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

MAC cannabis strain is a cross of Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter cannabis strains. MAC cannabis strain's high fills your soul with happiness and your body with relaxation, floating a light sense of euphoria and joy through your mind. Munchies may ensue, so stay close to the fridge.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

GENESIS PHARMS Logo
Wholesaler, Producer, and Processor 541 505 8367 RSO PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW! CBD/THC Whole Plant Concentrate Personal Massage Oil Whole Plant Concentrate Vape Cartridge We carry Sun grown and Organic Certified Kind Flowers. *SHISHKABERRY *MASTER KUSH *DURBAN POISON *LEMON KUSH *LEMON OG *VIOLET DELIGHT *GG4 *BLACKBERRY KUSH *DEVILICIOUS *STARSHIP MORE COMING SOON!