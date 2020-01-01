White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Mimosa cannabis strain comes from a cross between Purple Punch and Clementine strains. Mimosa cannabis strain gives an energetic cerebral high. The initial boost is very clear, motivating and focusing. It is very tingly but mostly in the body. The mood is very positive.
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.