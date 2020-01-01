White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
A cross between OG #18 and Skunk #1, OG Skunk is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid from DNA Genetics. Flavors of sour fuel and skunky citrus are sure to please fans of both parent strains, while the high offers a nice uplifting head effect along with a relaxing body buzz. Its THC levels have been measured between 16% and 22%.