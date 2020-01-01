 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OG Skunk

by GENESIS PHARMS

GENESIS PHARMS Cannabis Flower OG Skunk

About this strain

OG Skunk

OG Skunk

A cross between OG #18 and Skunk #1, OG Skunk is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid from DNA Genetics. Flavors of sour fuel and skunky citrus are sure to please fans of both parent strains, while the high offers a nice uplifting head effect along with a relaxing body buzz. Its THC levels have been measured between 16% and 22%.

About this brand

GENESIS PHARMS
Wholesaler, Producer, and Processor 541 505 8367 RSO PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW! CBD/THC Whole Plant Concentrate Personal Massage Oil Whole Plant Concentrate Vape Cartridge We carry Sun grown and Organic Certified Kind Flowers. *SHISHKABERRY *MASTER KUSH *DURBAN POISON *LEMON KUSH *LEMON OG *VIOLET DELIGHT *GG4 *BLACKBERRY KUSH *DEVILICIOUS *STARSHIP MORE COMING SOON!