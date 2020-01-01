 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Violet Delight Pre-Roll 0.25g
Hybrid

Violet Delight Pre-Roll 0.25g

by GENESIS PHARMS

Violet Delight Pre-Roll 0.25g

About this product

About this strain

Violet Delight

Violet Delight
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Violet Delight is an indica-dominant strain that delivers exactly what its name promises: a loud burst of floral flavor that can only be compared to the aroma of a violet. This strain isn’t overwhelmingly sedating for most consumers. Instead, you’ll likely find yourself in a clear, focused headspace conducive for meditation or introverted activities. For the extroverts, this hybrid offers a giggly, lighthearted mood that keeps you active and engaged in social settings.

About this brand

Wholesaler, Producer, and Processor 541 505 8367 RSO PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW! CBD/THC Whole Plant Concentrate Personal Massage Oil Whole Plant Concentrate Vape Cartridge We carry Sun grown and Organic Certified Kind Flowers. *SHISHKABERRY *MASTER KUSH *DURBAN POISON *LEMON KUSH *LEMON OG *VIOLET DELIGHT *GG4 *BLACKBERRY KUSH *DEVILICIOUS *STARSHIP MORE COMING SOON!