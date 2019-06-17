 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Genius Mini-Silver | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma

Genius Mini-Silver | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma

by Genius Pipe

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Genius Pipe Smoking Pipes Genius Mini-Silver | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma
Genius Pipe Smoking Pipes Genius Mini-Silver | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma
Genius Pipe Smoking Pipes Genius Mini-Silver | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma
Genius Pipe Smoking Pipes Genius Mini-Silver | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma
Genius Pipe Smoking Pipes Genius Mini-Silver | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma

$75.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Here at Genius we recognize that life goes by quickly. It’s the little moments that bring meaning to our days, the small things that really make you grateful and appreciate the journey that life is. The new Genius Pipe Mini is your perfectly dimensioned companion, guaranteed to make you smile through all of life’s small but MINIngful moments. The Genius Mini 5.0 allows users to track all of life’s moments through an online profile page for your Pipe. That's right, it’s the 21st century and even your pipe has an online profile! This way you can share your experiences with the Genius community and future generations to come.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

PachaMamma

Everybody should have a Genius ! I love my glass; this is just as nice, but unbreakable, and fits in your pocket discretely, with a smooth as silk draw & clean flavor. Just breathe. Best enjoyed out in nature :) The bowl is just right for sharing. The windscreen conserves flower; this pipe pays for itself over burning cones.. A medium grind on your flower is ideal. One minute clean with an alcohol pad. Keep spare screens, but they are reusable if you clean them, too.

ashmo4sho

I love finding new, innovative products that live up to their name and the Genius pipe fits that criteria seamlessly. The first thing that drew me in to purchase was its slick design. It feels like you're getting the latest in tech devices instead of a smoking pipe, which brings me to my next point, the pipe is ultra discreet. I like having something that doesn't scream "this is a smoking pipe" just by looking at it. Lastly, the design allows for easy clean up. Nothing worse than a gross, resin consumed piece. Just wipe it down with rubbing alcohol or let it soak for a bit then wipe away resin. So, if you're looking for a cool take on a pipe I recommend Genius as a brand. Their pipes are innovative in design, style, functionality and sure to impress anyone you show it off to.

shootsumthin216

Awesome product when I first used one I was amazed. Seriously GENIUS. Don't Judge By it's Look. It will leave you stunned at how much punch it kicks definitely smooth and powerful.

About this brand

Genius Pipe Logo
We have crafted the ultimate smoking device, following great principles of Zen Design. When you hold it in your hands you can enjoy its simplicity, functionality and beauty as you enter a higher state of mind. When you become more aware of yourself and your surroundings, you want to be fully present in the moment, with nothing impeding your experience. This pipe is made for the Genius in YOU.