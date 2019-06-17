PachaMamma
Everybody should have a Genius ! I love my glass; this is just as nice, but unbreakable, and fits in your pocket discretely, with a smooth as silk draw & clean flavor. Just breathe. Best enjoyed out in nature :) The bowl is just right for sharing. The windscreen conserves flower; this pipe pays for itself over burning cones.. A medium grind on your flower is ideal. One minute clean with an alcohol pad. Keep spare screens, but they are reusable if you clean them, too.