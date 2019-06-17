ashmo4sho on June 13th, 2019

I love finding new, innovative products that live up to their name and the Genius pipe fits that criteria seamlessly. The first thing that drew me in to purchase was its slick design. It feels like you're getting the latest in tech devices instead of a smoking pipe, which brings me to my next point, the pipe is ultra discreet. I like having something that doesn't scream "this is a smoking pipe" just by looking at it. Lastly, the design allows for easy clean up. Nothing worse than a gross, resin consumed piece. Just wipe it down with rubbing alcohol or let it soak for a bit then wipe away resin. So, if you're looking for a cool take on a pipe I recommend Genius as a brand. Their pipes are innovative in design, style, functionality and sure to impress anyone you show it off to.