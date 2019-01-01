 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
20:1 ACDC CBD Vape Pen 0.3g

by Gen!usTHC

About this product

Boasting a THC:CBD ratio of 1:20, this strain induces little to no intoxicating effects. With a CBD content as high as 19%, ACDC is perfect for treating pain and anxiety. Also ideal for a midday recharge.

About this strain

ACDC

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

