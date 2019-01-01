About this product
Try this long-lasting strain blend for the perfect earthy daytime high. It’s sativa dominant for a burst of creative euphoria with just enough indica to relax the body.
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.