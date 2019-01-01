 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. "Blue Dream" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

"Blue Dream" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Blue Dream" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the EU.

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.