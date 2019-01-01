 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Gethemp

$21.99MSRP

About this product

Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!

About this strain

Banana OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.