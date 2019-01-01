About this product
Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!
About this strain
Banana OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.