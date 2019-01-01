 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge

CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge

by Gethemp

Write a review
Gethemp Vaping Vape Pens CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge
Gethemp Vaping Vape Pens CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge

$21.99MSRP

About this product

Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry

Strawberry

Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.