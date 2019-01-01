 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
"Cream Caramel" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)

by Gethemp

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this strain

Cream Caramel

Cream Caramel, named after its sweet caramel aroma, is a 90% indica cross between BlueBlack, Maple Leaf Indica, and White Rhino. Covered in a sugary coat of THC-rich resin, Cream Caramel delivers heavy, relaxing indica effects that soothe the mind and body. Though originally bred by Sweet Seeds in Spain, Royal Queen Seeds have also championed their own rendition called Royal Caramel. Early October is the finish line for outdoor Cream Caramel flowers, while indoor gardens should be harvested after a 7 to 8 week flowering period.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.