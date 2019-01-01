About this product
About this strain
Karma OG
Karma OG is considered the flagship strain from Karma Genetics, and has won multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Taking over four years to breed, Karma OG was created by crossing OG #17, SFV OG, and HA-OG. Its buds are bulky and dense with a light green hue, while the smell is rich with notes of citrus, pine, and earthiness. Karma OG is potent, eye-catching, and one-of-a-kind, making it a must-have for any cannabis connoisseur.