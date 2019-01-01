 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. "NY Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

"NY Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Write a review
Gethemp Cannabis Flower "NY Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

$8.00MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.