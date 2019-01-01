 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  "Zkittlez" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

"Zkittlez" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

by Gethemp

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.