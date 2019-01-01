 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MV1 - Black Chrome

by Ghost Vapes

$295.00MSRP

About this product

Experience the on-demand, full convection, dry herb vaporizer in a sleek, black chrome finish. Crafted to the highest quality, giving you a vaping experience like no other. Harness the true beauty of this bold, lead generation vaporizer and make a statement. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances

About this brand

Whether you're a vaping newcomer or looking for an enhanced flavor experience, the GHOST MV1 represents the very latest design & technology in portable electronic vaporizers for both herbs and extracts.