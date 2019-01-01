 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MV1 - Nickel

by Ghost Vapes

$295.00MSRP

About this product

Our perfectly polished, metallic MV1 Nickel vaporizer shows how different is good. Specially crafted to bring a fresh, dynamic look to vaping to enhance your experience. Built from the finest materials with innovative, proprietary technology that excels other dry herb vaporizers in the market. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances

About this brand

Whether you're a vaping newcomer or looking for an enhanced flavor experience, the GHOST MV1 represents the very latest design & technology in portable electronic vaporizers for both herbs and extracts.