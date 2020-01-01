About this product
Our lightweight Ghoxt logo shirt is screen-printed with a water based ink that seeps into the fabric, for an ultimate feel. The Ghoxt logo shirt is a staple product for your wardrobe.
About this brand
GHOXT
Ghoxt, is a label inspired by a culture of hustlers. For those who rise above, and stay afloat. We make products that won't slow your hustle. From smell proof backpacks and duffel bags, to limited edition accessories and apparel. The general store for trappers worldwide. Ghoxt Life.