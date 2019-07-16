ThaKiefThief
on July 16th, 2019
Awesome bag! Super comfy and I take it to class all the time without having to worry about getting blown up :) 10/10 would recommend.
Our new smell-proof backpacks are individually lined with a carbon filter activated material, capturing odors within the carbon molecules inside your bag. The chemical absorption prevents any scent from being detected.
