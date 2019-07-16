 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. The Ghoxt Smell Proof Backpack

The Ghoxt Smell Proof Backpack

by GHOXT

Skip to Reviews
5.01
GHOXT Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Ghoxt Smell Proof Backpack
GHOXT Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Ghoxt Smell Proof Backpack
GHOXT Storage Bong & Pipe Storage The Ghoxt Smell Proof Backpack

$90.00MSRP

About this product

Our new smell-proof backpacks are individually lined with a carbon filter activated material, capturing odors within the carbon molecules inside your bag. The chemical absorption prevents any scent from being detected.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ThaKiefThief

Awesome bag! Super comfy and I take it to class all the time without having to worry about getting blown up :) 10/10 would recommend.

About this brand

GHOXT Logo
Ghoxt, is a label inspired by a culture of hustlers. For those who rise above, and stay afloat. We make products that won't slow your hustle. From smell proof backpacks and duffel bags, to limited edition accessories and apparel. The general store for trappers worldwide. Ghoxt Life.