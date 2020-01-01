 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fire Alien Urkle DabTabs™ 1g 20-pack

by Gilt

About this product

About this strain

Fire Alien Urkle

OG Raskal Seeds based out of California bred Fire Alien Urkle by crossing a female Purple Urkle with their Fire Alien Kush. Buds take on the purple hues and fruity fragrances from Purple Urkle, while the earthy and piney influences from Fire Alien Kush come out when smoked. The clear-headed high allows for a relaxing physical buzz that can work great for pain relief.

 

About this brand

