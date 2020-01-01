About this product
Fire Alien Urkle DabTabs™ 1g 20-pack by Gilt
About this strain
Fire Alien Urkle
OG Raskal Seeds based out of California bred Fire Alien Urkle by crossing a female Purple Urkle with their Fire Alien Kush. Buds take on the purple hues and fruity fragrances from Purple Urkle, while the earthy and piney influences from Fire Alien Kush come out when smoked. The clear-headed high allows for a relaxing physical buzz that can work great for pain relief.