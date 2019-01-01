 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ACDC

by Giving Tree

Giving Tree Cannabis Flower ACDC

About this product

You’ll find no “high” here, only the benefit of Cannabidiol’s healing properties. Feel relief, healing, and calmness flood your body. Giving Tree's flower is cultivated with your health and wellness in mind, using the most innovative and sustainable growing methods while being completely pesticide-residue free. We hand-trim, cure and test the final product for consistency each and every harvest. Our flowers do not hit the shelf until they meet our high standards, and they’ve reached their apex of look, smell, feel and taste.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Giving Tree's flower is cultivated with your health and wellness in mind, using the most innovative and sustainable growing methods while being completely pesticide-residue free.