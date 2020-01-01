Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
A versatile product, CBD tincture can be added to food or beverages applied topically, or simply swallowed. Most people are using a CBD tincture use the sublingual method, holding the oil under their tongue for 30- 90 seconds before swallowing. Holding the tincture under your tongue allows the CBD to absorb into your bloodstream before hitting your digestive tract.
