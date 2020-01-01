 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Orange Cream Chews - 300mg

Orange Cream Chews - 300mg

by Giving Tree CBD

Write a review
Giving Tree CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Orange Cream Chews - 300mg

$42.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Many people prefer gummy edibles, or gummies, which are ingested orally. Most edible gummies contain between 5mg and 30mg of CBD, resulting in a mellow reaction that will not cause excessive drowsiness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Giving Tree CBD Logo
Hemp Derived CBD