Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Many people prefer gummy edibles, or gummies, which are ingested orally. Most edible gummies contain between 5mg and 30mg of CBD, resulting in a mellow reaction that will not cause excessive drowsiness.
Be the first to review this product.