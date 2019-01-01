About this product
Feel tension and stress release their hold over you, transitioning your physical self into a relaxed and sedative state. Giving Tree's Death Star is perfect for soothing pain relief and late-night tranquility. Giving Tree's flower is cultivated with your health and wellness in mind, using the most innovative and sustainable growing methods while being completely pesticide-residue free. We hand-trim, cure and test the final product for consistency each and every harvest. Our flowers do not hit the shelf until they meet our high standards, and they’ve reached their apex of look, smell, feel and taste.
Death Star
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Death Star is the potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. It has a mixed taste that combines sweet, skunk, and fuel aromas into a very potent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.