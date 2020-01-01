 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Golden Lemon

by Giving Tree Dispensary

About this product

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

About this strain

Golden Lemon

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

TRUST THE TREE WITH OUR RISK-FREE GUARANTEE - We stand behind the quality of everything on our shelves. If you're not 100% satisfied with your purchase at Giving Tree, you can return it for a replacement or store credit within thirty days of purchase.