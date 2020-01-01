Granola Funk
by Giving Tree DispensaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Granola Funk by Giving Tree Dispensary
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Granola Funk
About this brand
Giving Tree Dispensary
TRUST THE TREE WITH OUR RISK-FREE GUARANTEE - We stand behind the quality of everything on our shelves. If you're not 100% satisfied with your purchase at Giving Tree, you can return it for a replacement or store credit within thirty days of purchase.