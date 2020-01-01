 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Granola Funk

by Giving Tree Dispensary

Granola Funk by Giving Tree Dispensary

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Granola Funk crosses GSC with Wookie 15. This ripper of a hybrid increases the density and yield of GSC while its flavor profile highlights both parents with hints of cookie, funk, grapefruit, gas, and lavender. 

About this brand

TRUST THE TREE WITH OUR RISK-FREE GUARANTEE - We stand behind the quality of everything on our shelves. If you're not 100% satisfied with your purchase at Giving Tree, you can return it for a replacement or store credit within thirty days of purchase.