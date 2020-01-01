About this product

These sativa suppositories come in a capsule that is about an inch long, wand are made from a mixture of cannabis oil and cocoa butter. The capsule is meant to be inserted rectally, where heat will melt the ingredients before the body absorbs the medicinal compounds through the intestinal wall and directly into the bloodstream. Almost immediately upon using patients should expect to feel a relaxing sensation wash over their body, starting from the pelvic region, helping with pain.