White Dream

by Giving Tree Dispensary

Giving Tree Dispensary Cannabis Flower White Dream

White Dream by Giving Tree Dispensary

About this strain

A cross between two epic sativa-dominant strains, Blue Dream and White Widow, White Dream is sure to please fans of potent hybrids as it has tested at over 24% THC. The effect is a combination of the energizing and creative cerebral high of the Blue Dream with the intense body buzz of the White Widow.

About this brand

TRUST THE TREE WITH OUR RISK-FREE GUARANTEE - We stand behind the quality of everything on our shelves. If you're not 100% satisfied with your purchase at Giving Tree, you can return it for a replacement or store credit within thirty days of purchase.