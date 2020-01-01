White Dream
About this product
White Dream by Giving Tree Dispensary
About this strain
White Dream
A cross between two epic sativa-dominant strains, Blue Dream and White Widow, White Dream is sure to please fans of potent hybrids as it has tested at over 24% THC. The effect is a combination of the energizing and creative cerebral high of the Blue Dream with the intense body buzz of the White Widow.