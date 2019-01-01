 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Distillate

by Glacial Gold Premium Extracts

Glacial Gold Premium Extracts Concentrates Ingestible Distillate

About this product

THC Distillate Pure, Clear, THC Distillate. Laboratory quality THC distillate can power your edibles, your vape juice, your pain creams, bath bombs... you name it, this is the real deal. Raw 99.7% to 99.9% pure THC - It's the stuff you've heard about. You can vape this, but we recommend supervision and access to a comfy chair if this is your first time. As always, please enjoy our products responsibly.

About this brand

Made to our extracting standards. We are very proud of the quality of our products and the extra steps we take in our production process. Rest assured you’ll always get the cleanest, best quality extracts in every package of Glacial Gold.