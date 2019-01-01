About this product
THC Distillate Pure, Clear, THC Distillate. Laboratory quality THC distillate can power your edibles, your vape juice, your pain creams, bath bombs... you name it, this is the real deal. Raw 99.7% to 99.9% pure THC - It's the stuff you've heard about. You can vape this, but we recommend supervision and access to a comfy chair if this is your first time. As always, please enjoy our products responsibly.
About this brand
Glacial Gold Premium Extracts
Made to our extracting standards. We are very proud of the quality of our products and the extra steps we take in our production process. Rest assured you’ll always get the cleanest, best quality extracts in every package of Glacial Gold.