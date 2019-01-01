About this product
"Golden Bubba" is a nearly pure Indica dominant hybrid that provides it's user with an amazing 2:1 THC to CBD ratio. This Cali Gold OG and Bubba Kush combo was bred, stabilized and perfected by the award winning Northern California-based breeder, Mr.Natural.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Death Bubba
Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.