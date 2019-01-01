 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Golden Bubba

Golden Bubba

by Glacial Gold Premium Extracts

Golden Bubba

About this product

"Golden Bubba" is a nearly pure Indica dominant hybrid that provides it's user with an amazing 2:1 THC to CBD ratio. This Cali Gold OG and Bubba Kush combo was bred, stabilized and perfected by the award winning Northern California-based breeder, Mr.Natural.

About this strain

Death Bubba

Death Bubba

Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

About this brand

Made to our extracting standards. We are very proud of the quality of our products and the extra steps we take in our production process. Rest assured you’ll always get the cleanest, best quality extracts in every package of Glacial Gold.