Fruit Punch CBD Hemp

by Glass City Smoke Shop

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

About this brand

The Lowest Prices on Glass, CBD, & Vape anywhere in the Triad