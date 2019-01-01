 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Rhino CBD Hemp

by Glass City Smoke Shop

Purple Rhino CBD Hemp by Glass City Smoke Shop

About this strain

Purple Rhino

Purple Rhino

Purple Rhino combines White Rhino’s skunky aroma with the sweet piney flavors of The Purps. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that can weigh heavy on the body, relaxing muscles and cradling you to sleep. Many report increased hunger with this strain, making it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite. The sedating effects of Purple Rhino make it a powerful weapon when combatting chronic pain and insomnia.

The Lowest Prices on Glass, CBD, & Vape anywhere in the Triad