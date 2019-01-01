About this product
The Sauce CBD Hemp by Glass City Smoke Shop
About this strain
The Sauce
The Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix. Using a backcross of Green Ribbon to pollenate a Gorilla Glue #4 mother, the Northwest breeder created a potent blend that emits a mix of chocolate, lime and diesel flavors. The Sauce took the prize for Judge’s Choice at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.
About this brand
Glass City Smoke Shop
