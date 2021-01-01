 Loading…

Berry Fire [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

About this product

From the moment you open the jar, you’ll know that you’re in for a treat. Berry Fire is a wonderfully heady strain that’s sure to put your mind at ease. Sweet blueberry flavors are then taken over by a rich earthy finish that provides a deliciously smooth smoking experience. Berry Fire will remind you of a relaxing summer evening where all your worries feel a little farther away. Perfect for getting yourself out of a funk, just like a big slice of blueberry pie. Feelings: Calming, Relaxing Flavor: Blueberry, Earthy, Herbal Usage: Destressing, Winding Down, Chilling Out Lineage: Hellfire x Ponche Nuevo Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

