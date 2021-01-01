 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue Dolphin [1g Preroll]

Blue Dolphin [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Dolphin [1g Preroll]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This is a strain that’s going to cause a splash. Blue Dolphin is a wonderfully earthy, herbal strain, with just a touch of lemon. While this strains genetics are a bit of a mystery, we’re confident that it has a strong kush background that’s proven to be a crowd pleaser time and time again. The earthy flavor and cerebral vibes give this strain a really pleasant smoking experience, as refreshing for the mind as a cold glass of water on a hot day. Feelings: Cerebral, Creative, Uplifting Flavor: Earthy, Herbal, Lemon, Citrus Usage: Creativity Booster, Relaxing, Self Reflection

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review