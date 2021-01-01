 Loading…

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Bootylicious [7g Smalls]

You might doubt that vanilla-frosted pastries smell irresistible with a delicate spritz of diesel fuel, but this strain proves it. A child of modern classic Cookies and Cream from the master breeders at Exotic Genetics, Bootylicious imparts a refreshing, evenly-balanced high that’s welcome day or night, bringing you to an uplifted, relaxed headspace while keeping you luxuriously seated in your body. Just like a great hybrid should. Feelings: Happy, Relaxed, Open Flavor: Vanilla, Pastry, Gas-Funk Usage: Big Brunch, Beach Day, Dinner Party Lineage: Orange Valley x The Cube Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

