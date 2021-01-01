 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Channel Orange [1g Preroll]

Channel Orange [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Channel Orange [1g Preroll]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This soothing cross between Orange Apricot and Orange Cookies perfectly fits the Frank Ocean album it was named after—silky, smooth, and leaves you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. Although it offers major chill vibes well-suited for grooving out to a soulful record on the couch, its scent and flavor pack a powerful punch of bright orange zest and juicy stone fruit that linger just long enough to lure you in for more. You’ll want to grab yourself a hot cup of tea and get cozy with this citrus stunner. Feelings: Chill AF, Relaxed, Warm Flavor: Fresh Citrus, Ripe Apricot Usage: Chilling on the Couch, Breathing Deep, Reflecting

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review