This soothing cross between Orange Apricot and Orange Cookies perfectly fits the Frank Ocean album it was named after—silky, smooth, and leaves you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. Although it offers major chill vibes well-suited for grooving out to a soulful record on the couch, its scent and flavor pack a powerful punch of bright orange zest and juicy stone fruit that linger just long enough to lure you in for more. You’ll want to grab yourself a hot cup of tea and get cozy with this citrus stunner. Feelings: Chill AF, Relaxed, Warm Flavor: Fresh Citrus, Ripe Apricot Usage: Chilling on the Couch, Breathing Deep, Reflecting