Chemdawg [3.5g Jar]
About this product
Over 25 years ago, Chemdawg was created from genetics that remain shrouded in mystery, and it still has a place in any discussion of the all-time greats. With its ultra-potent diesel aroma and corresponding cerebral sativa-leaning high, Chemdawg is one of the most influential genetics ever, a cornerstone of cannabis breeding. The mind-clearing, mood-boosting, not-too-racy head rush is great for fighting off depression and anxiety, and the body high that sets in after the peak is ideal for pain management. Learning history has never been so enjoyable. Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxed, Refocused Flavor: Gassy, Dank, Sour Usage: Stress Reduction, Pain Management Lineage: A mysterious origin but thought be a cross of Nepalese and Thai
About this brand
Glass House Farms
About this strain
Chemdawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
