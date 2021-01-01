 Loading…

Cherry AK [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry AK [1g Preroll]

About this product

This well-known, sweet-citrus strain is a daytime delight, offering an energizing boost right out of the chamber. Thanks to its trademark mix of sweet and pine terpenes, Cherry AK kicks off with a cerebral bang that keeps you engaged, active, and focused, making it the perfect accompaniment to creative pursuits. Whether that involves a backyard pool party, a burst of inspiration, or a reflective walkabout in the woods, Cherry AK is one of cannabis’ most reliable tools for elevating your consciousness. Feelings: cerebral, focus, euphoria Flavor: Sweet-cherry, mint, earthy Usage: Energizer Battery, daytime pick-me-up, finishing that novel Lineage: Cherry Phenotype from AK47 strain Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

