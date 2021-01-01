 Loading…

Cherry Punch [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Cherry Punch [3.5g Jar]

About this product

Hitting both hard and sweet, Cherry Punch is a high functioning hybrid born from the sativa-minded sweetness of Cherry AK, and the undoubtedly indica Purple Punch. Uplift without anxiety, cozy minus the couchlock, it’s a perfect midday strain that blends the best of both worlds into one cultivar. Great for pick-me-ups and aches and pains, Cherry Punch is a versatile flower from flavor to function, bringing the balance like a berry-soaked breath of fresh air. Feelings: Uplift, Balance, All-Around Awesome Flavors: Sweet, Earthy, Berry-Forward Usage: Pick-me-up, aches and pains, mood boost Lineage: Cherry AK x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

