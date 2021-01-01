 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Duct Tape [3.5g Jar]

Duct Tape [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Duct Tape [3.5g Jar]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Though it may sound a bit sticky, Duct Tape feels more like a smooth, indica-dominant dream. At first, it ignites an uplifting energy that can spark brilliant bouts of creativity before this full body high eases you into a state of deep relaxation. But consume a lot of this gassy, piney, chocolatey strain and you’ll be adhered (or duct taped, as the case may be) to your bed. In other words, it’ll help you fall asleep. Feelings: Uplifted, Inspired, Relaxed Flavor: Gas, Pine, Chocolate Usage: Time to Unwind, Time to Create, Time to Sleep Lineage: Original Glue (GG4) x Do-si-do

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review