About this product

Though it may sound a bit sticky, Duct Tape feels more like a smooth, indica-dominant dream. At first, it ignites an uplifting energy that can spark brilliant bouts of creativity before this full body high eases you into a state of deep relaxation. But consume a lot of this gassy, piney, chocolatey strain and you’ll be adhered (or duct taped, as the case may be) to your bed. In other words, it’ll help you fall asleep. Feelings: Uplifted, Inspired, Relaxed Flavor: Gas, Pine, Chocolate Usage: Time to Unwind, Time to Create, Time to Sleep Lineage: Original Glue (GG4) x Do-si-do