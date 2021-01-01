 Loading…

Fatso [28g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Fatso [28g Smalls]

About this product

At the end of a long day, you deserve to unwind. You deserve to relax. You deserve… Fatso. A cross between Garlic Cookies and Legends OG, this indica-dominant strain definitely does its impressive parents proud. Pungent and piney, Fatso welcomes you with its distinct diesel and garlicky aroma before delivering a mind and body high that feels just like the name implies: heavy. Though Fatso does hit hard, the effects come on smooth and gentle, allowing you just enough time to find a comfy position on the couch before you’re completely locked in. Feelings: At Ease, Soft, Cozy Flavor: Garlic, Diesel, Leather Usage: Nightcap, Deep Relaxation, Sweet Dreams Lineage: GMO/Cookies x Legends OG

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

