Fire OG [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Fire OG [5 Pack]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

If you’re looking for a cerebral yet smooth experience, the aptly-named Fire OG provides a perfect warm glow. Offering a long-lasting, relaxing mind and body high, it first uplifts with feelings of euphoria, then drifts and settles into a subdued, more sedative state. Features those classic, complex OG flavors and effects that have made the lineage so beloved. Fire indeed. Feelings: Centered, Cerebral, Sedated Flavor: Earthy, Citrusy, Piney Usage: Chilling, Thinking, Relaxing Lineage: OG Kush x SFV OG Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

