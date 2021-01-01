 Loading…

Flo White [28g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Flo White [28g Smalls]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A must-try for daytime smokers, Flo White is the child of two legendary parents: The elusive strain, The White, and DJ Short’s equally mysterious masterpiece, Flo. The two come together to create the ultimate sativa with a high-energy, clear-headed high ideal for a midday solo joint or socializing with friends. Its forest green nugs with bright orange hairs boast a refreshingly minty flavor with a hint of soothing sage that effortlessly uplifts your mind while you float off into a focused euphoria. Feelings: Euphoric, Focused, Bright Flavor: Pine, Mint, Clary Sage Usage: Afternoon Pick-me-up, Socializing, Beach Day Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

