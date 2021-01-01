 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Garlic Cookies [1g Prerolls]

Garlic Cookies [1g Prerolls]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Garlic Cookies [1g Prerolls]

About this product

The name might sound odd, but this modern powerhouse packs a bizarrely-appetizing trademark aroma, along with heavy-weighted, full-bodied effects that are a dream come true for any indica lover. A cross between two hall-of-fame parents – Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies – Garlic Cookies (aka GMO) is perfect for relieving pain and stress, or just slowing down after a long day. Beyond the complex aroma of diesel, coffee, vanilla, and funk, a top-shelf euphoria and liquid languor await you. It’s probably the only garlic-themed dessert we’d recommend. Feelings: euphoric, soothed, relaxed Flavor: diesel, garlic, coffee Usage: exhaling deeply, easing down, curling up

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

