About this product

The name might sound odd, but this modern powerhouse packs a bizarrely-appetizing trademark aroma, along with heavy-weighted, full-bodied effects that are a dream come true for any indica lover. A cross between two hall-of-fame parents – Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies – Garlic Cookies (aka GMO) is perfect for relieving pain and stress, or just slowing down after a long day. Beyond the complex aroma of diesel, coffee, vanilla, and funk, a top-shelf euphoria and liquid languor await you. It’s probably the only garlic-themed dessert we’d recommend. Feelings: euphoric, soothed, relaxed Flavor: diesel, garlic, coffee Usage: exhaling deeply, easing down, curling up