 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Garlic Starship [1g Preroll]

Garlic Starship [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Garlic Starship [1g Preroll]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Get ready to head to the moon aboard the Garlic Starship. This pungent, indica-dominant strain will get your journey started off right with an uplifting head high that settles you into cruising altitude with a more euphoric full body experience. Garlic Starship delivers notes of sweet garlic and earth tones, with just a touch of spice. This flavorful ride that will get your head in the clouds and your body feeling right, combining the best of both its beloved parents, GMO and Sensi Star. Feelings: Uplifting, Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Flavor: Sweet Garlic, Earthiness, Spice Usage: Relaxation, Decompression Lineage: GMO x Sensi Star Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review