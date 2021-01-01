 Loading…

GG4 [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls GG4 [1g Preroll]

They donʼt call it “The Glue” for nothing. After a LOT of pheno-hunting, we selected our iteration of the contemporary classic for providing a pleasurable, cozy heaviness to the mind and body that will “glue” you in place for a while. If its euphoric relief and melting relaxation youʼre after, this earthy, diesel-y GG4 will live up to its reputation as a satisfying, stoney delight that is definitely not good for getting things done. Feelings Heavy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Calm Flavor Herbal, Diesel, Citrus Usage Staying In, Hanging Out, Taking a Break Lineage: Chem’s Sister x Sour Dub x Chocolate Diesel Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

