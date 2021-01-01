About this product

Garlic, mushroom, and onion—we’re not talking about pizza toppings here, we’re talking about the pungent hybrid, GMO. Unashamed of its savory flavor, this cross between Chemdawg and GSC proudly wears its garden-forward profile in its moniker. While the effects can be intensely uplifting at first, your eyelids will soon droop shut with the kind of deep relaxation that only a good indica can usher in. Try pairing this strain with a slice of ‘za and a comfy couch for a night of stoned-to-the-bone binge-watching. Feelings: Soothed, Sleepy, Stoned Flavor: Savory, Funky, Earthy Usage: Unwinding, Couch Crashing, Catching Zzz’s Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene