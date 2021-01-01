About this product

Powerful, euphoric relaxation and earthy, sweet flavors have made Hellfire one of Glass House Farms’ go-to offerings. If your mood and creativity want room to soar, and you’ve got time off from being productive, this strain will send you high above it all, then cradle you back to earth in a heavy, soothing embrace. You can trust that Hellfire will take you higher. Despite the name. Feelings: Euphoric, Loose, Relaxed Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Lemon Usage: Daydreaming, Mood-boosting, Bliss-experiencing Lineage: Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene