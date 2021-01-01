 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hellfire [7g Smalls]
Hybrid

Hellfire [7g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Hellfire [7g Smalls]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Powerful, euphoric relaxation and earthy, sweet flavors have made Hellfire one of Glass House Farms’ go-to offerings. If your mood and creativity want room to soar, and you’ve got time off from being productive, this strain will send you high above it all, then cradle you back to earth in a heavy, soothing embrace. You can trust that Hellfire will take you higher. Despite the name. Feelings: Euphoric, Loose, Relaxed Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Lemon Usage: Daydreaming, Mood-boosting, Bliss-experiencing Lineage: Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

About this strain

Hellfire OG

Hellfire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review