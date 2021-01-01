Hellfire [7g Smalls]
About this product
Powerful, euphoric relaxation and earthy, sweet flavors have made Hellfire one of Glass House Farms’ go-to offerings. If your mood and creativity want room to soar, and you’ve got time off from being productive, this strain will send you high above it all, then cradle you back to earth in a heavy, soothing embrace. You can trust that Hellfire will take you higher. Despite the name. Feelings: Euphoric, Loose, Relaxed Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Lemon Usage: Daydreaming, Mood-boosting, Bliss-experiencing Lineage: Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene
About this brand
Glass House Farms
About this strain
Hellfire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.
