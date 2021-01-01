 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ice Cream Cake [1g Preroll]

Ice Cream Cake [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake [1g Preroll]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This strain lives up to its namesake in all the right ways: it smells of sweet vanilla and sugary dough, it’s flushed with frosty trichomes, and delivers a world-class brain-freeze the moment you bite in. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, Ice Cream Cake comes on heavy with a rich body high, making it ideal for relieving stress and muscle pain. Or just sinking into the couch to toast the end of the day. And like all great desserts, you’ll be ready for a good night’s sleep the moment you’re done. Feelings soothing, relaxing, sleepy Flavor sweet vanilla, cream, pastry dough Usage sauna-soak, winding down the day, bedtime Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review